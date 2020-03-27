Essential commodities will be door-delivered in Khammam: Collector RV Karnan

Khammam: In bid to prevent mass gathering and to provide essential commodities to all people at their door steps in Khammam town, District Collector RV Karnan took initiation and made arrangements through super markets like D-Mart, Reliance retail, More, Heritage Fresh etc to deliver essential commodities to the customers' houses.

The Collector informed that people living in 37, 45, 46 and 47 divisions should call D-Mart mobile number 9391529034 for door delivery. Residents of 27, 31, 32 and 33 divisions should call Reliance Retail on 9908389689 or 9346972322.

People of 10, 11, 21 and 22 divisions should call Heritage Fresh at Wyra road on 9100144012 and those living in 12, 14, 15 and 16 divisions should call to Moreat Mustafa Nagar on 9666603427.

Residents of 21, 23. 24 and 25 divisions should call More, Wyra road, on mobile number 9912226217 and those living in 32, 33, 34 and 36 divisions should call More, Raparthi Nagar on mobile number 9912226280 and people of 10, 11, 21 and 22 divisions should call to More near Mamata Hospital on mobile number 9705011163.

The Collector assured that there is no shortage of essential commodities and also no shortage of vegetables. He asked the customers to maintain three feet distance from others while purchasing the items.