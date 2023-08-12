EV gets prestigious award

Warangal: Social activist E V Srinivas Rao, also known as EV, received the prestigious Excellence Award – 2023 in the field of Social Service from the organisers of World Telugu Information Technology Council (WTITC). The award was given to EV at the Telugu IT Maha Sabha organised by the WTITC chairman Sundeep Kumar Makthala in Singapore on August 5 and 6.



Around 80 representatives across the globe from the IT field of Telugu community attended the programme. Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath, Telangana Water Resources Development Corporation chairman V Prakash, Telangana IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana Technology Services Limited chairman P Jaganmohan Rao, AP Electronic and Information Technology Agency CEO Kiran Sailikireddy, TITA representatives Bojjam Rana Prathap, Puli Ravi and Pulluru Kishor were among others who attended the programme.

It may be noted here that EV is associated with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) for over a decade. His name was entered into the prestigious World Book of Records, London, for his dedicated and relentless commitment for promoting safety against the Covid-19 pandemic.