Live
- District police held Fare well meeting for the SP Riti raj IPS
- T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar lauds Rishabh Pant's maturity after injury return
- MP sanctions 75 lakhs for BC hostel along with ZP Chairperson
- People should take advantage of the medical camp in villages: District SP Gaikwad
- MP Mallu Ravi assures 230 crores for The Nettempadu project
- Every Anganwadi teachers must be aware of NHTS and Poshan tracker
- Thota Srinivasa Rao takes charge as SP of Gadwal district
- The victim should be protected and compensated
- Pi42 Aims to Educate Over 150,000 citizens in Hyderabad about Crypto in FY25
- Samsung Partners with Paytm to Bring Travel & Entertainment Services to Samsung Wallet in India
Just In
Every Anganwadi teachers must be aware of NHTS and Poshan tracker
District Women and child Welfare Officer Sudharani stated that every Anganwadi teacher should thoroughly understand the Potion Tracker and NHTS apps.
Gadwal: District Women and child Welfare Officer Sudharani stated that every Anganwadi teacher should thoroughly understand the Potion Tracker and NHTS apps. She mentioned that, following the district collector's orders, an awareness conference was organized for the Anganwadi teachers of the Aspirational Block Gattu Mandal on Friday. The purpose of the conference was to familiarize the teachers with the Poshan Tracker and NHTS apps. Sudharani emphasized that all Anganwadi teachers must be proficient in using these apps, should register their daily activities in the app, and warned that action would be taken against those who act negligent.
District Welfare Officer Sudharani stated that action will be taken if anyone acts negligently. She emphasized that the indicators should be utilized to enhance progress. Teachers were trained through group discussions, focusing on the center's progress using chats on the indicators. CDPO Kamaladevi added that their reports must be entered into the apps the next day.
CDPO Kamaladevi, DW training trainers Raghu, Kalyan, supervisors, and the ABP coordinator officer participated in this program.