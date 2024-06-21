Every Anganwadi teachers must be aware of NHTS and Poshan tracker

Gadwal: District Women and child Welfare Officer Sudharani stated that every Anganwadi teacher should thoroughly understand the Potion Tracker and NHTS apps. She mentioned that, following the district collector's orders, an awareness conference was organized for the Anganwadi teachers of the Aspirational Block Gattu Mandal on Friday. The purpose of the conference was to familiarize the teachers with the Poshan Tracker and NHTS apps. Sudharani emphasized that all Anganwadi teachers must be proficient in using these apps, should register their daily activities in the app, and warned that action would be taken against those who act negligent.

District Welfare Officer Sudharani stated that action will be taken if anyone acts negligently. She emphasized that the indicators should be utilized to enhance progress. Teachers were trained through group discussions, focusing on the center's progress using chats on the indicators. CDPO Kamaladevi added that their reports must be entered into the apps the next day.

CDPO Kamaladevi, DW training trainers Raghu, Kalyan, supervisors, and the ABP coordinator officer participated in this program.