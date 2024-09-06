Every Doctor Should Provide Medical Services with a Humanitarian Perspective - DMHO Dr. K.V. Swarajya Lakshmi

NagarKurnool : A special review meeting was conducted under the leadership of District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Swarajya Lakshmi at the Collectorate conference hall on Friday. The meeting was attended by doctors from private hospitals across the district.





During the meeting, DMHO Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi emphasized that seasonal diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya, Typhoid, and viral fevers are on the rise. She urged both government and private hospitals to coordinate efforts to provide services to the public. She also clarified that not every fever should be considered Dengue and instructed private hospitals to refer suspected Dengue patients to the nearest primary health center for blood samples to be sent to T-Diagnostics for an ELISA test.





Only after Dengue is confirmed through the test should the information be communicated to the public. Dr. Swarajya Lakshmi also mandated that every private clinic, hospital, and lab should display a price list prominently. Additionally, the names and registration numbers of the doctors providing services should be displayed at the reception counter. She provided detailed information about the implementation of laws related to abortion and the PC & PNDT Act (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act). The meeting was attended by IMA President Dr. Chennayya, program officers Dr. Ravi Kumar, Dr. Radhika, Dr. Lakshman, Dr. Rajasekhar, Deputy DMHOs Dr. Venkata Das, Dr. Tara Singh, Dr. Bhima Naik, district mass media officer Srinivas Rao, doctors from private hospitals, management staff, and lab technicians.

