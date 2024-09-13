Every Friday to be observed as Dry Day: District Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar Kurnool : On Friday, District Collector Badavath Santosh visited Sripuram village in Nagar Kurnool mandal. He inspected the village hospital and emphasized the importance of preventive measures against seasonal diseases. He advised officials to raise awareness among the public and conduct sanitation activities regularly. He instructed that oil balls should be used and gambusia fish should be released to prevent water stagnation in open plots and residential areas, and fogging should be done to control mosquitoes. The collector emphasized that every Primary Health Center (PHC) should stock medicines for seasonal diseases and submit daily reports for close monitoring.





He also ordered immediate attention to areas reporting dengue cases and urged prompt actions and reporting to higher authorities. He Said that Stagnant water in canals should be cleared by removing stones blocking the flow. He Said that Streets and canals should be cleaned daily, and garbage should be moved to dumping yards regularly. He Said that Rapid response teams should be formed at the district, revenue division, and PHC levels to tackle any outbreak of seasonal diseases.





The Collector declared that every Friday should be observed as Dry Day. During this, all standing water in homes, government, and private institutions should be cleared to prevent mosquito breeding. He instructed ANMs and ASHA workers to visit every house to ensure there is no standing water or garbage and to raise awareness among the people. He warned the medical staff to be vigilant against dangerous diseases like dengue and malaria.





After inspecting the village hospital, the collector inquired about the number of outpatients, availability of medicines, and details of the hospital's services from Dr Ramakrishna. The health officials explained that they were raising awareness about diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya among the villagers.









The Collector was accompanied by Program Officer Dr. Srinivasulu, District Immunization Officer Dr. Ravi Naik, Nagar Kurnool MPDO Koteswar, Red Cross Secretary Kumar, and other medical staff.

