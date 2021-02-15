Everyone is invited to YS Sharmila's new party in Telangana: Raghava Reddy

Telangana: Former YSRCP Telangana state unit president Konda Raghava Reddy said that everyone desiring for Rajanna Rajyam is invited into YS Sharmila's new political party in Telangana. He added that the party would accept the leaders from all the political parties.

Speaking at a press conference at Lotus Pond, he said that there were no records of a woman leading a political party in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and for the first time, YS Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy making her entry into public.

Raghava Reddy said that there would be a meeting on April 10 after which they would meet with the leaders of all the districts and announce the future course of action. "The new party will have its best than the ruling TRS government," he said.