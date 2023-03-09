Everyone should have knowledge about CPR: Harish Rao

Karimnagar: Health Minister Tanniru Harish Rao has called upon people to have awareness about giving CPR as an urgent measure to protect those suffering from heart related diseases.

The Minister participated in the Cardiac Health Screening and Mee Gunde Padilam programme organised under the aegis of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister at Sri Chaitanya Junior College here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Harish Rao said that after Covid there have been changes in the health conditions in the State and cardiac problems like cardiac arrest and heart attack are coming up.

In order to immediately rescue those who collapse due to a heart related problems, they should be aware not only of calling an ambulance to take them to the hospital but also of providing breath through the CPR method, he suggested.

Heart problems are now killing even 18-year-olds, he said and appreciated Minister Kamalakar for conducting free heart screening, ECG and 2D echo tests for college level students starting from 18 years to 40 years of age and providing free medicines to those with problems.

He said that colleges should conduct yoga and pranayama in classes every day so that children would have a chance to deal with mental stress and problems effectively. Classes were already being held in all the government medical colleges of the state. Walking can also improve health conditions. He directed officials to organise special eyesight camps for college students and conduct eye tests.

Minister Kamalakar said that a few months ago his brother died due to cardiac arrest while going for a walk. He said that even though he was able to undergo expensive treatment, he faced a helpless condition.

He said that during this period even young people are dying due to heart problems; in order to avoid such situations, a programme of conducting heart tests has been started in collaboration with the IMA of the district.

Kamalakar said that first of all, heart screening tests would be conducted and according to the reports, tests like ECG and 2D echo would be conducted and depending on the problems, some types of medicines would be provided completely free of cost.

He said that in the first phase, tests would be conducted for college level students, and then for others at walking centres, public areas and traffic junctions. District Collector RV Karnan, ZP Chairman Kanumalla Vijaya, Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, Sree chaithanya educational groups chairman muddasani damodar Reddy Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balakishan, District Grandalaya Chairman Ponna Anil Kumar and others participated.