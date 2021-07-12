Top
Everyone should take COVID-19 vaccine jab: Governor Tamilisai

Highlights

Everyone should take COVID-19 vaccine jab to fight against the virus, said governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after taking second dose of vaccine.

Everyone should take COVID-19 vaccine jab to fight against the virus, said governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after taking second dose of vaccine. The governor on Monday visited KC tanda in Maheshwaram constituency limits where she took the vaccine along with the tribal people.

Speaking to the tribals, the governor said that she was elated by meeting them. "Low percentage of vaccination is being recorded in the tribal hamlets. I'm here to tell you to be brave and get vaccinated to tackle COVID-19. Everyone should get the jab and tell others to get vaccinated. Also, everyone should wear a mask, follow physical distance and wash hands or use sanitizer frequently," she added.


