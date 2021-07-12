Everyone should take COVID-19 vaccine jab: Governor Tamilisai

Everyone should take COVID-19 vaccine jab to fight against the virus, said governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after taking second dose of vaccine. The governor on Monday visited KC tanda in Maheshwaram constituency limits where she took the vaccine along with the tribal people.

Speaking to the tribals, the governor said that she was elated by meeting them. "Low percentage of vaccination is being recorded in the tribal hamlets. I'm here to tell you to be brave and get vaccinated to tackle COVID-19. Everyone should get the jab and tell others to get vaccinated. Also, everyone should wear a mask, follow physical distance and wash hands or use sanitizer frequently," she added.

Glad to have taken my second dose of #COVID19 Vaccine along with tribal people at KC Thanda, Ranga Reddy district, #Telangana.

Alongside Honb Minister @SabithaindraTRS, @RachakondaCop @AdlCollector_RR & local representatives.

Dispelling Vaccine-hesitancy among tribal people. pic.twitter.com/d7cXAjoiHo — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) July 12, 2021



