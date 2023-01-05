Everyone will be given good opportunities: K Kavitha

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha said that people who worked with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao during the Telangana movement would get the due honour.

Kavitha said that CM has granted her the opportunity to serve the people. She said that the state was moving ahead with all-round development.

She was speaking after participating in a function organized as part of taking charge by Anjaneya Goud as Sports Authority Chairman. She said that sports personalities were given top priority in Telangana. She said that each Assembly constituency would be having one stadium in the state.

She said that sports persons were being encouraged in the state to prepare them for international competitions.