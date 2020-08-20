Excise Minister Srinivas Goud inspects government hospital in Ranga Reddy

Ranga Reddy: Telangana Excise Minister Srinivas Goud inspected Shadnagar government Hospital on Wednesday

The Minister consoled the patients in the hospital and instructed health department officials to give proper treatment to patients and later consoled and financially helped family members of the deceased sister duo who died after their house collapse in Pagidyala Village due to heavy rains in the district from past few days.

He also visited the shops nearby Shadnagar government hospital and instructed shop owners to follow Covid 19 safety rules by using masks, sanitizers.

On the occasion the Minister said that the government will help the family of the deceased sister duo who died after their house collapsed and he also said that the TRS government supplied Krishna water to Shadnagar despite being in high altitude.

Mahabubnagar District Collector Venkat Rao, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, Parigi MLA Maheshwar Reddy, Municipal Vice Chairman Natarajan and local leaders were also present.