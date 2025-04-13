Exclusive ind parks for women soon

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has announced that exclusive industrial parks for women will be established in every Assembly constituency, with a special focus on empowering women in rural areas.

The Minister made this announcement while formally launching the brochure for the second edition of “Food A Fair,” scheduled to be held from June 12 to 14 at HITEX. Addressing the gathering, he stated that the exhibition is being jointly organised by the State Government, HITEX Exhibitions, and the Telangana Food Processing Society.

He noted that the event will bring together food producers, processing experts, packaging industry professionals, and chefs, who will engage in intellectual discussions across various sectors of the food industry.

Highlighting Telangana’s achievements, the Minister said the state, already a national leader in the IT and pharmaceutical sectors, now aims to position itself at the forefront of agriculture and agro-based industries.

He emphasised that Telangana offers highly favourable conditions for the establishment of food processing industries. To date, investments exceeding ₹16,000 crore have been committed in this sector, with several projects at various stages of implementation.

The Minister further revealed that the state currently hosts 14 dedicated food processing zones, spread across 7,150 acres. Moving forward, priority will be given to developing such facilities in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and towns.

Additionally, he noted that more than 6,800 micro food processing units are already operational in the state. The government, he said, remains committed to extending financial support to new and aspiring entrepreneurs in the sector.