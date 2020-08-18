Expedite plantation in MG University: Nalgonda Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil has directed the officials to expedite plantation drive under block plantation at MG University and to complete the task by the end of August month.



On Tuesday, he visited MG University to monitor block plantation programme in the premises and gave suggestions and directions to the officials concerned and told them to plant another row along the Narkatpally and Nalgonda highway.

The Collector toured Narketpally, Shaligouraram, Kethepalle and Nakrekal mandals and inspected the progress of Avenue Plantation, Palle Prakruhi Vanam, Rythu Vedika buildings, burial grounds and dumping yards. He also visited Musi project in Kethepalle mandal and inquired the project DE about inflow and outflow and the project capacity. He directed Kethepalle MPDO to carryout block plantation at vacant placed located down the project and advised to plant medicinal plants.

District Rural Development Officer Shekhar Reddy, mandal and village officials accompanied the Collector.