Explain Palle Pragathi plan to villagers: Smitha Sabharwal

Nizamabad: Secretary to Chief Minister's Office Smitha Sabharwal directed the district officials to explain Palle Pragathi 2 plan to the villagers and the amount that would be spent on this. As part of Palle Pragathi 2, along with Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Priyanka Varghese, Smitha Sabharwal on Monday toured Chandrayanpalli village in Indalwai mandal in Nizamabad district. She also visited Govindpet village in Armoor Mandal and Bussapur village in Mendora mandal and conducted gram sabha.



Smitha Sabharwal explained the villagers about the development works taken up by the government and inquired about any issues.

"The government body must meet once in every month to discuss public funds and village funds and development activities. It is the responsibility of the authorities, sarpanch and public representatives to inform the public about the development activities going on in villages," Smitha said.

She enquired the construction of cemeteries, establishing dump yard, Haritha Haram and sanitation in villages. She urged the villagers to keep their surroundings clean and to dispose trash in dumping yards only. They were told to separate wet and dry trash. She asked them to ban plastic usage. She also suggested to set up monkey food courts in every village to avoid monkeys.

The villagers of Govindpet told the Secretary of CMO that the staff are collecting garbage every day and drains are cleaned every day. Smitha was satisfied as the villagers are using LED bulbs and paying current bills every month promptly.

She congratulated them for using steel bottles instead of plastic water bottles. She assured that road repair works will be completed by the end of January. She planted a sapling in Chandrayanpalli.

OSD Priyanka Varghese told the villagers to keep their houses and village clean and green. Also asked them to plant tamarind, lemon, pomegranate, basil and papaya trees in every house.

State Panchayati Raj Commissioner Raghunandan Rao, District Collector C Narayana Reddy, DPO Jayasudha, DRDO Ramesh Rathod, Zilla Parishad CEO Govind, DEO Janardhan Rao, ACP Srinivas Kumar, Transco SE Sudarshan, public representatives and officials have accompanied the Secretary to CMO.