Expose Cong’s failures by visiting every home: Bandi

Karimnagar: The BJP’s MP candidate for Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed confidence in winning with a significant majority despite alleged conspiracies by Congress and BRS.

In a recent meeting with party leaders on Tuesday, he stressed on the need to address local issues and highlight the failures of previous governments. During the campaigning, Bandi met with the in-charges of the mandals under the Karimnagar Parliament Constituency here on Tuesday. Party’s state official Ch Vithal, district in-charge Meesala Chandraiah, Siddipet district president Mohan Reddy, Parliament convener Boinipally Praveen Rao and others attended this meeting.

Bandi urged cadres to engage voters extensively and ensure strong polling booth presence. He also underscored the importance of Modi’s leadership at the centre for securing necessary funds for Telangana’s development.

“Each voter should be met seven times by the time of polling. Emphasis should be placed on the appointment of polling agents,” he said.

The BJP candidate said that there is a debate among the people that he has brought the highest amount of funds for the construction of roads within the parliamentary constituency. “As far as the Congress is concerned, the coffers of the state government are empty,” he said.

“Special focus should be given to strengthen booth committees,” urged the BJP leader. He remarked that both Ponnam Prabhakar and KTR were the same in conspiring for his defeat.