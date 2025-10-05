Expose Cong’s failures: NHPS chairman

Gadwal: NadigaddaHakkula Porata Samithi (NHPS) District Chairman Gongalla Ranjith Kumar has called upon party leaders and activists to gear up and showcase their strength in the forthcoming local body elections.

Addressing a preparatory meeting with key leaders of Gattu Mandal at the NHPS district office on Saturday, Ranjith Kumar stressed the importance of mobilizing collective efforts to ensure victory for NHPS-backed candidates.

He urged the cadre to take the failures of the ruling Congress government to the people and expose the gaps in governance.

“Our activists must always remain among the people, understand their everyday problems, and stand by them in all situations. This connection with the public will be the foundation for success in the upcoming polls,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of the elections, Ranjith Kumar directed NHPS leaders and workers to work tirelessly at the grassroots level.

“It is our responsibility to secure victories for our candidates and sound the bugle of success for the Samithi,” he added.

The meeting witnessed active participation from NHPS District Convener Buchibabu, district leaders Venkatramulu, Gattu Mandal President Balaram Naidu, and several other mandal leaders including Dayakar, Jammanna, Veeranna, and Suresh.