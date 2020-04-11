Extend lockdown for two more weeks, KCR to PM Modi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has proposed an extension of lockdown in the state by at least two more weeks for the complete eradication of coronavirus. During a video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's with all the chief ministers in the country, KCR made several suggestions to be implemented to fight against coronavirus.

He also asked the centre to allow the functioning of food processing industries which will help the farmers as well as provide the essential commodities to the people during the lockdown. KCR said that the lockdown at the primary stage has helped the nation to curb the spread of coronavirus and also suggested to extend the lockdown by two more weeks.

He told the prime minister to continue the farm operations and extend support to the farmers to continue to remain self-sufficient in terms of food production. And for this, the rice mills, oil mills and other food-related industries should become operational, the chief minister said.

KCR said that the state government is procuring the agriculture outcome and asked the centre grant subsidy in monthly payments and debts. Besides, the chief minister further appealed the centre to link up Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with agriculture for at least two months and support farmers.