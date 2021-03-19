Eye in sky to keep tabs on plantation growth in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Remote Sensing Application Centre (TRAC) has developed a Plant Growth Monitoring System which was presented to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar IAS and other senior officials during a meeting on plantation at BRKR Bhavan on Friday.

The system facilitates in identifying potential avenue, block and individual sites for plantation through a high-resolution satellite data. TRAC also created a portal through which potential plantation site information can be accessed through mobile. A dashboard containing total information about the plantation was also developed by TRAC.

Chief Secretary congratulated the TRAC team headed by Srinivas Reddy for doing an excellent job and observed that this can usher in real change in the field. This system will be a game changer, very timely and is in sync with the Chief Minister's vision of making the state green.

It would help the officials to focus on multi-layer avenue plantation, inch by inch plantation along the lakes, roads and scattered lands so as to ensure that no area is left vacant, he added.

and other officials attended the meeting.