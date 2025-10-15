Factionalism is tarnishing Medaram Jatara, alleges BJP

The BJP has strongly criticised the Telangana government over alleged factionalism and procedural irregularities surrounding the Medaram Jatara, one of the largest tribal festivals in Asia and a revered symbol of Telangana’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

Dr Kalyan Nayak, State Vice President of BJP, accused Ministers Seethakka, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, and Konda Surekha of engaging in a “struggle for supremacy” that is undermining the sanctity of the Medaram Gadde. He condemned what he described as the arrogance of power and blatant disregard for the temple’s spiritual significance, asserting that the ministers’ internal factions are demeaning the temple's honour.

The BJP leader expressed deep concern over the politicisation of administrative arrangements, specifically pointing to alleged “percentage politics” in tender allocations for the festival. “Percentages are not for anyone—it is time to make arrangements for the devotees,” he asserted, calling out the government for diverting noble intentions into paths of commission-driven contracts. Dr Nayak highlighted the deliberate sidelining of a previously engaged company with proven experience, which was replaced through opaque tendering processes. He warned that this action is against transparency and ignores the uniqueness of the temple, compromising both the logistical integrity and spiritual dignity of the Jatara. He lamented that the reverence traditionally accorded to the Medaram Gadde is now being manipulated for political gain, with the sentiments and spiritual wealth of devotees being turned into a 'percentage' panchayat.

The BJP has demanded the immediate cancellation of the allegedly inappropriate tenders and urged the government to entrust the work to an experienced organisation that respects the temple’s sanctity. The party also called on the Ministers to set aside their internal power struggles and prioritise the safety and spiritual experience of the devotees who attend the mass event.

Dr Nayak warned that if the government fails to provide a clear and accountable response to the allegations of manipulation, the BJP will initiate a state-level agitation to safeguard the dignity of the Medaram Jatara and uphold the sentiments of the devotees.