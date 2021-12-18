Failed inter students can take exam in April: TSBIE

Students who have failed in the first year intermediate exams can appear for the exam again in April 2022, said the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

"Students need not worry about the marks and they can take the exam again in the upcoming intermediate Public Examinations in April 2022," the board said. The first year exam results were announced on Thursday and the students who have objections with the marks can apply for re-verification or recounting by paying the fees.

After the re-verification, the students will be provided with the scanned copies of their answer sheets along with the result, the board added.

This year, the intermediate pass percentage has been reduced drastically by 11 per cent . A total of 49 per cent students both in regular and vocational were passed which include 56 per cent of females and 42 per cent of males. Last year, the pass percentage was 60.01 per cent.

A total of 5.59 lakh people (both vocational and regular) appeared for the exams of which 2.24 lakh were passed.

Failed student attempts suicide in Warangal

A female student from Kamalapur model school attempted suicide after she failed in the two subjects. Depressed over it, the girl jumped from a building. However, she was rescued by the school staff who rushed her to MGM hospital.