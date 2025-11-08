Fakir Jahangir Basha appointed BC JIC co-convener

Mahabubnagar: Fakir Jahangir Basha has been appointed as the BC JIC Co-Convener, earning appreciation from local organisations and community leaders. To honour this achievement, Sayasthultan Educational Society President Aaliya Sultana felicitated him at a special programme on Friday.

Congratulating him on the new responsibility, Sultana praised his dedication, stating that Jahangir Basha’s “noble thoughts and goodwill always guide society in the right direction.”

She expressed heartfelt thanks for his selection as the Co-Convener and said the appointment reflects his consistent commitment to public service. She added that his leadership will pave the way for several meaningful initiatives in the future, especially towards ensuring justice and upliftment for Pasmanda Muslims.