Falling prices leave chilli farmers in tears

Gadwal: Chili farmers in Jogulamba Gadwal district are reeling from a season of unprecedented challenges, leav-ing many in financial distress and despair. Once a promising crop with potential for substantial profits, chili cultivation has become a source of mounting losses due to increasing production costs, declining yields, and rampant pest infestations.

Before planting their crops, farmers were optimistic, with chili prices projected to fetch Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per quintal. However, by the time the harvest was ready, prices had dropped drastically to Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per quintal. This sharp decline has rendered farmers unable to cover even basic ex-penses, let alone turn a profit.

Chili cultivation typically requires an investment of Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 1,50,000 per acre. In an ideal sea-son, with favorable weather and no pest outbreaks, farmers could harvest up to 30 quintals per acre and sell them at Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 per quintal, resulting in reasonable profits. However, this year, the yield dropped to a mere 10-12 quintals per acre, with market prices hovering around Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per quintal.

Heavy rains and erratic weather conditions created a breeding ground for various pests and diseases that devastated crops. Farmers reported widespread infestations of thrips, mites, powdery mildew, and millibugs, as well as issues like crooked pods and fruit borers. These problems significantly reduced the quality and quantity of the yield, leaving farmers struggling to meet even their production costs.

With input costs, including seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and labor, exceeding returns, many farmers are burdened by mounting debts. Interest payments on loans have further compounded their financial woes, pushing some farmers to the brink of desperation. The emotional toll of this crisis has led to re-ports of farmers contemplating extreme measures, including suicide, as they see no way out of their predicament.

Farmers in the region are calling for immediate intervention from the government to mitigate their losses and provide relief. They demand fair price support for their crops, compensation for pest-damaged fields, and subsidies for inputs to ensure sustainable farming practices in the future. Without swift action, the livelihoods of countless farmers remain in jeopardy.