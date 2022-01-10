Families rule the roost in Nalgonda politics

Nalgonda: Very often, leaders criticise other parties for promoting their dear once in politics, but the truth is that most of them are doing the same by sidelining the foot soldiers who work for their success in grabbing MLA or MP seats.

Particularly in erstwhile Nalgonda district, only few families are dominating the political scene for many decades.

Irrespective of parties, families of senior leaders in the district have been showing strong impression on district politics and are preparing the cadres of the parties mentally to support them and their blood relations.

Erstwhile Nalgonda district has 12 Assembly and 2 Parliament seats.

Since Congress had been ruling the State, no political formation will be complete without the Reddy brothers, particularly in Nalgonda district.

Congress heavyweights in Nalgonda, brothers Komatireddy Venkatreddy was elected as MP from Bhongir, so also, his brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy fielded his wife Laxmi as party MLC candidate in the by-election in 2019 after he was elected as an MLA of Munugode in general elections held in 2018.

Apart from this, elder brother of Komatireddy brothers, Mohan Reddy is eying at the ZP chairman post contested as ZPTC from Narketpally mandal but lost. Plans are afoot to introduce the sons of Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy and Komatireddy Mohan Reddy- Sankeerth Reddy and Chandra Pavan Kumar Reddy into politics to continue their family politics.

Former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who quit his Kodad Assembly seat when he became an MP, fielded his wife and former MLA Padmavathi in the by-election and general elections.

In Nagarjun Sagar, Nomula Bhagath Kumar, son of late Nomula Narasimaiah won the by-election in 2021 which was held after demise of TRS MLA Narasimaiah.

Former Legislative Council Chairman and present MLC Gutha Sukender Reddy and his brother Gutha Jithender Reddy enjoyed key posts. Sukender Reddy was elected as an MP for three times, whereas his brother Jithender Reddy held the post of chairman of Mother Dairy for a decade as a successor of his brother Sukender Reddy. Meanwhile, Gutha Sukender Reddy is paving the path for his son Amith Reddy's entry into politics and rumours are doing rounds that Amith Reddy will contest the Parliament election from Nalgonda on the TRS ticket.

Congress senior leader and former CLP chief Jana Reddy who won the Sagar MLA seat for six times and lost both 2018 general and 2021 by-elections, is planning to introduce his son Raghuveera Reddy from Miryalguda constituency, whereas, either he or his younger son Jai Veer Reddy may contest from Sagar constituency in the next Assembly election.

Meanwhile, couple Gongidi Mahender Reddy and Sunitha are in active politics, Sunitha was elected as an MLA twice from Aler constituency, whereas his husband Gongidi Mahender Reddy is present DCCB Chairman of erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Also, former minister couple Alimineti Madava Reddy- Uma's son Sandeep Reddy who is the present ZP chairman of Yadadri Bhongir district, is willing to contest either for the MLA or MP seat from Bhongir constituency in the next elections, if party gives chance.

Sandeep's paternal uncle Alimineti Madava Reddy of Bhongir is present MLC.

In Suryapet constituency, the son of former MLA, BJP leader Sankineni Venkateshwar Rao, Varun Rao and former minister, Congress senior leader Ramreddy Damoder Reddy and Sarvottam Reddy are helping their fathers in background have bright chances to come to the forefront in near future.

In Miryalguda, MLA Bhaskar Rao's son Siddartha and Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy's brother Krishna Reddy are showing interest in politics by supporting their family members who are MLAs. Former minister, Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader late Palvai Goverdhan Reddy's daughter Palvai Sravanthi is ready to contest if party gives ticket from Munugodu constituency, represented by his father, in the next Assembly election.

On the other hand, the second rung leaders and active party workers who also have ambitions of becoming MLA and MPs, are forgotten in this programme as their political gurus are obsessed with encouraging their own family members as their political heirs. And these poor workers have no options except wielding the party flags and raising slogans against the political opponents so that their political bosses' ambitions are fulfilled.