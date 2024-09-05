Family gets Rs.5 cr claim under life insurance

Karimnagar: Antagiri Raju of Karimnagar town, Jyotinagar, took Rs 5 crore coverage term policy from Tata AIA Life Insurance Company five years ago.

Recently he died due to illness. He was survive by wife and two children. Senior Branch Manager Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday handed over a check of Rs 5 crore to his wife Sasikala. It was informed on this occasion that Tata AIA is moving forward with the goal of providing financial protection to every family and asked public not to believe in misconceptions about insurance and to take insurance from a reliable company.

Assistant Manager Veeraswamy, Adarsh Kumar, Chandrasekhar and branch representatives Narendra Rao, Srikanth, Raju and Srujan participated. The family members thanked the Tata AIA Life Insurance Company for financially supporting the grieving family of their husband.