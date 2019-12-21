Family is foundation of society, says District Court Principal Judge Anupama Chakravarthi

Karimnagar: Family is the foundation of society and everyone must possess awareness of family system because if a house is good then society will be good, observed District Court Principal Judge and chairperson of Legal Cell Authority, Anupama Chakravarthi here on Saturday.

She was addressing an as a chief guest at an awareness programme held on NALSA (Prevention of poverty) under District Legal Cell Authority at SRR college in Karimnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Anupama Chakravarthi said that the women should know about the responsibilities and must work in accordance with by understanding the mentality of the family members. They must take special care about the children by observing their movements.

It is the minimum responsibility of every one to keep an observation about how their children are growing and under which atmosphere. Nourishing the children along with inculcating good character among them will help prevent illegal activities that are taking place in the present society.

The women by respecting their husbands can get help they need from them. Insulting and criticising them is nothing but insulting themselves. Due to lack of combined families in the present generations, several issues in the families are arising, she pointed up.

District Collector Shashank said that people should be active and must have awareness which would help them protect from social evils. By keeping goals in the life they must strive hard to achieve it, he suggested.

Police Commissioner V B Kamalasan Reddy said that the Police department is taking several steps to provide safety to people especially women. People should participate and cooperate with the police personnel in the activities that are taken up for their safety.

The girl students and women should dial 100 when they are in trouble and must seek help from police. They must download Hawkeye app and must avail the services that are provided by the Police department, he advised.