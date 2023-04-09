Family rule looting poor: Modi

Hyderabad: While the state BJP is in upbeat mood following the potshots taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the ruling party in Telangana at a public meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday, the BRS and Congress parties felt that the visit was disappointing.

The BRS expressed its anger over Modi's remarks. Vice-President of Planning Commission B Vinod Kumar strongly condemned the allegations made by Prime Minister Modi at the public meeting. He accused the PM of "lying" about the state's lack of cooperation with the Central government. The Congress party said that he did not announce any new scheme for the state.

What irked the political leaders in the state was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mention of how 'Parivarvaad' (dynastic politics) breeds corruption. "Parivarvaad, nepotism and corruption go hand in hand. They want to control every system," he said.

Without mentioning any names, Modi said 'Parivarvaad' was looting even the ration given to the poor in Telangana. He stressed that progress of a state was important for overall national growth but a handful of people who encourage 'parivarvaad' are trying to see where they can reap benefits from projects being implemented for the people of Telangana.

He asked people if the acts of corruption should be probed or not? Amidst cheers from the public, he said, "A few days ago some political parties went to court alleging that there has been an alarming rise in the use of coercive criminal processes against opposition political leaders and other citizens exercising their fundamental right to dissent. However, the Supreme Court, refusing to entertain the plea, observed that politicians do not have "higher immunity."

He expressed his unhappiness over the non-cooperation from the state government in taking up developmental activities in Telangana. He appealed to the BRS government not to obstruct developmental activities being planned for the people of the state. This attitude, he said, affects the dreams of the people of the state.

He also tweeted: #WATCH A handful of people are scared of development works… They have nothing to do with the welfare of the country and society. They only want to see their family flourish. Telangana needs to be careful of such people: PM Narendra Modi, in Hyderabad.