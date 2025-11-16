Fancy vehicle number fee enhanced

Hyderabad: To mobilize more revenues, the State government has enhanced the fee to book fancy numbers for vehicle registrations. The Transport department issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

As per the orders, fancy number applicants should pay Rs 1.50 lakh to book the number 9999. On payment of fee of Rs 1 lakh, the applicants can get the numbers (1,9,6666), He can get one of the numbers (99, 999, 3333, 4444, 5555,7777) on payment of fee of Rs 50,000. While he can get one of these numbers – (5,6,7,123, 333, 369, 555, 666, 777, 1111, 1116,1234,2222,2277,2345,2727,3339,3366,3456,3699,4455, 4545 , 4599, 6669,6789,8055, 8888) on shelling out Rs 40,000 . Numbers (3,111,234, 567,1188, 1818, 1899, 1999, 2799, 3636,3999,5678, 5999, 6999, 7999, 9009) are available for Rs 30,000. On payment of fee of Rs.20,000, one of the numbers (2, 4, 8, 11,18, 27, 36, 39, 45, 55, 77,…) will be available.

On payment of fee of Rs6,000 for any

one of the numbers other than those mentioned above in respect of all vehicles except two wheelers for which a fee of Rs.3000 shall be charged. The application for reservation of numbers shall be submitted online in the department portal. If more applications are received for one number, the Transport department will auction the numbers.