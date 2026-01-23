High drama in K'taka Assembly

Bengaluru High drama prevailed in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot cut short his customary address to the joint session of the state legislature at Vidhana Soudha, triggering a fresh constitutional and political flashpoint.

Declining to read the full speech prepared by the state government, the Governor concluded his address after just a few opening lines. He delivered a brief statement, saying:

“My government is committed to doubling the state’s economic, social and physical development. Jai Hind, Jai Karnataka,” before abruptly ending the address. Gehlot concluded by stating, “I welcome you all to the joint session of the legislature. I’m happy to address one more joint session of the Karnataka legislature,” he said.

The abrupt conclusion followed a tense standoff between Lok Bhavan (earlier named as Raj Bhavan) and the state government over the contents of the Governor’s address.

As the Governor stepped down from the podium, Congress legislators, led by legislative council member B K Hariprasad, shouted slogans in protest and demanded that he read the full speech. Reacting to the developments, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Governor had read out a sentence from his own speech rather than the government’s.

“This is an insult to the House of Representatives. Our government, party and lawmakers will protest this. The Governor has behaved like a puppet of the Union government,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that his government would discuss whether to approach the Supreme Court.

Earlier, Governor Gehlot arrived at Vidhana Soudha amid intense political scrutiny, ending hours of suspense over whether he would address the joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.

He was received by Siddaramaiah, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly U T Khader, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.

According to reports, the government-prepared address consisted of 11 paragraphs containing critical references to the Centre, including issues related to the alleged dilution of MGNREGA under the VB-G RAM (G) Act, devolution of funds, GST-related concerns, delays in drought relief and alleged injustice under the 15th Finance Commission. The Governor had objected to these paragraphs and sought their deletion.

While the state government agreed late on Wednesday night to remove a few sentences critical of VB-G RAM (G) Act, it refused to delete entire sections, citing constitutional propriety.

Following Thursday’s developments, Assembly Speaker U T Khader sought to downplay the confrontation. “Any issue regarding this will be resolved cordially. Discipline will be maintained,” he said, adding there was no conflict between Governor and government and state would set an example in maintaining harmony between constitutional authorities