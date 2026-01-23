  1. Home
Acting like a puppet: Siddaramaiah hits out at Guv

  • Created On:  23 Jan 2026 7:40 AM IST
Acting like a puppet: Siddaramaiah hits out at Guv
Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka is considering legal action against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot after he walked out of the Assembly without delivering his full address.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that the matter could be taken to the Supreme Court, calling the Governor’s actions unconstitutional. Strongly criticising the Governor, Siddaramaiah accused him of acting at the behest of the Centre and said that he was acting as a “puppet".

Karnataka Governor RowSiddaramaiah GovernmentConstitutional CrisisSupreme Court ChallengeCentre–State Relations
