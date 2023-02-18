Farmer marches to DGP office for justice

Hyderabad: In a novel protest, a half-naked farmer Surender of Ponagal village of Warangal district, carrying a plough on his shoulder and a rope in his hand, started walking from Indira Park to the office of the Director General of Police at Lakdikapul on Friday seeking justice to him and protection from the ruling BRS leaders.

The farmer demanded that the State government ensure rigorous punishment to his brother and BRS leaders for cheating him by forging his land documents. Otherwise, if he was found guilty of enacting a show, he may be hanged to death in the centre of the State capital.

Surendar alleged that local BRS leaders forged his land documents and pressurising him to transfer his land in the name of his brother.

Surender bemoaned that when he approached the police for justice, the law-enforcing authorities took his issue lightly and remained silent. The hapless farmer said if the documents forged by BRS leaders found to be true, he may be hanged to death in the centre of the city, otherwise the authorities concerned render him justice.

When the protesting farmer reached the DGP's office at Lakdikapul to meet the DGP to apprise him of his woes, the security personnel barred him. He urged the Governor, Chief Justice of High Court and the DGP to intervene and solve his issue, otherwise, he would continue his protest until they solve his problem, Surender declared.