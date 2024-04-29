Airports In Jaipur, Kanpur, And Goa Receive Bomb Threat Emails

According to officials, Jaipur, Kanpur, and Goa airports received a bomb threat email on Monday, prompting authorities to enhance security measures and initiate a thorough search operation. The police believe the email may be a hoax, and efforts are underway to locate the sender.

This incident occurred just two days after multiple airports received similar emails, which were later confirmed to be false alarms.

Goa's Dabolim airport reported receiving the email via their official email account, leading the police and bomb squad to conduct a search after the airport authorities lodged a complaint. SVT Dhanamjaya Rao, the airport director, stated that while security has been tightened, flight operations remain unaffected.

Similarly, the Airport Director of Jaipur International Airport received the email in the morning, but no suspicious items were found after the search operation.

An official remarked that they are coordinating with authorities in other states to apprehend the individuals involved. The technical unit of the city police is actively investigating the matter.

Security measures were also increased at Kanpur Airport in Uttar Pradesh in response to the threat.

Following the threat received by multiple airports, including Kolkata and Jaipur, on April 26, various agencies conducted extensive searches, leading to the arrest of one individual by the Mumbai Police.