Farmers celebrate TRS Munugodu victory in Adilabad

Adilabad: A Day after TRS clinch Munugodu bypoll, the farmers of Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal on Monday took out a rally and performed a Ksheerabhisekam on a flex poster of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to mark the victory of the TRS.

During the rally, the farmers played drums and raised slogans, hailing the CM KCR for implementing a slew of initiatives for the welfare of the agrarian community. They said the outcome of the polls proved that people of Telangana would always support KCR, who would never allow someone to mortgage the self-respect of the State.

Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi, MPTC Gadge Subhash, deputy Sarpanch Varsha, TRS leaders Sanjeev, Thirupathi, Madhav, a large number of farmers and women were present.