Just In
Farmers Demand Loan Waiver Without Restrictions
Rally Led by Former ZPTC Smt. Basu Shyamala and Hanumantu Naidu.
Gadwal: A massive protest was held today on the interstate highway in Gattu Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, demanding a loan waiver of Rs. 2 lakhs for all farmers in Gadwal constituency without any restrictions. The protest was led by Smt. Basu Shyamala and Hanumantu Naidu, who emphasized the need for immediate financial relief for farmers burdened by debt.
Following the protest on the highway, the demonstrators moved to the Gattu Mandal MRO office, where they submitted a memorandum to the MRO, further pressing their demand for the loan waiver.
Prior to this, Smt. Basu Shyamala and the protestors performed a milk abhishekam (ceremonial offering) to the statue of Telangana Talli, condemning the inappropriate remarks made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy towards Telangana Talli.
The event saw participation from several local leaders and party workers, including S. Ramu, Raju Naidu, Basu Gopal, Nalla Gattu Ramu, TRS Venkatesh, Rayapuram Veeresh, Basu Bojjayya, Rajagopal, and others from various villages.