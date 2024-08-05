Gadwal: Farmers from Alampur Constituency Demand Immediate Loan Waiver from Kurnool Banks.Congress Government Fails to Deliver on Manifesto Promises.

Leaders from Alampur Constituency

If Loans of Alampur Farmers Are Not Waived, We Will Intensify Our Agitation," Says District Coordinator Kuruva Pallaiah.

As part of the 'Chalo Collectorate' protest program held today, BRS party leaders Pallapadu Shankar Reddy, Atmalinga Reddy, Kuruva Pallaiah, Boss Hanumanthu, and Mastan Madiga, along with farmers, submitted a petition to the Collector.

During this occasion, Pallapadu Shankar Reddy and Kuruva Pallaiah stated:

Farmers from villages in Alampur Constituency, including Pallapadu, Chanduru, Itikyala, Jallapuram, Pullur, Boravelli, Jinkalapalli, and others, have taken loans from banks in Kurnool while residing there for a long time. During the tenure of the previous Chief Minister KCR, they regularly received the Rythu Bandhu scheme benefits, and their loans were waived.

Currently, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is doing a grave injustice to these farmers by not waiving their loans. Today, a large protest was held at the Collectorate, and a petition was submitted to the Collector demanding an immediate loan waiver for these farmers. If the loans are not waived, we will launch a massive agitation along with the farmers.

Key points raised during the protest:

- The farmers of Telangana villages in Alampur Constituency who have taken loans from banks in Kurnool should have their loans waived.

- The Chief Minister, who promised to waive all loans, is now neglecting us.

- The Congress manifesto did not mention waiving loans for farmers who took loans in neighboring states.

- We are also Telangana farmers and demand justice.

- If the loans are not waived, we will be forced to consider suicide as the only option.

The protest saw significant participation from farmers, including Beachupalli, Ramudu, Nagendram, Krishnayya Naidu, Suryagoud, Satyareddy, Sriramulu, Gopal Reddy, Sheshanna, Kuruva Chinna Krishnayya, Dish Bissanna, Anjaneyulu, Narsimmulu, Venkataswami, Angadi Basavaraju, Kamesh, Thirumalesh, and many others.