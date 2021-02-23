Farmers fume at govt for reneging on purchase promise

Khammam: Farmers poured their anger against the Centre's new farm laws and the State government for failing to keep its promise during an interaction with Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the district on Monday.

Farmers Bhim Reddy and Sanjiv Reddy of Deepayiguda told the Congress leader that the State government, which earlier promised to purchase grains from farmers doorstep, was now asking them to sell it in markets for lower prices. They lamented that the cost of production was higher than the Minimum Selling Price (MSP) they were being offered.

The farmers urged the leader to impress upon the government to continue the input subsidy scheme besides provide cash incentive through Rythu Bandhu.

Pointing out that the TRS government had discontinued the "Pavala Vaddi" loan scheme and input subsidy after launching the Rythu Bandhu scheme, they said, "We are terrified to imagine a situation where our produce has to be sold without the guarantee of an MSP." They also fear that this move would force them to beg for a better price in front of corporate companies.

Ashok, a farmer from Bheemsari village in Adilabad district, voicing his concern said that both Telangana and Central governments have been avoiding payment of premiums of Fasal Bima (crop insurance) by blaming each other.

Another farmer, Kishtayya, wondered how marginal farmers could transport their yield to markets elsewhere as the new farm law states that farmers could sell their produce anywhere in the country.