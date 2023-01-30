Farmers grow restive over long power cuts

Mahabubnagar: This Rabi season, farmers are facing tough time due to frequent power cuts and their duration extending up to 12 hours at a stretch.

The Palamuru ryots are a much harried lot as the power distribution companies are ignoring the demand for farm sector at this crucial phase. With the summer season set to commence in March-April, they worry the yields would take a drastic hit as the fields are getting parched.

According to the statistics provided by the Power Distribution and Transmission Company (Transco), there are over 5.4 lakh three-phace connections to the agriculture sector across the Palamuru region (erstwhile Mahabubnagar). Assuming a 24-hour free uninterrupted power supply in place, more than 6.18 lakh acres would have been cultivated by the farmers in the state this season. Of these, around 3 lakh acres are expected to be under water-intensive paddy crop this Yasangi season. However, faced with frequent power cuts, the farmers have cut the extent of paddy paddy cultivation extent. Those who have gone for it are in a dilemma whether they would have to face huge losses due to inadequate irrigation of their lands.

Except for the farmers covered by Koilsagar, Bheema, Nettampadu and Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Schemes, more than 70 per cent of farmers are depending on bore wells. Uninterrupted power supply has become critical for their good yields, say the leaders of farmers association. Discoms are making power supply during odd hours based on the feeder availability, causing great hardships to the farmers to keep an eye on the power supply and wait it out in the fields day and night.

Wanaparthy district has 3 phase connections totaling 2.19 lakh, followed by Nagarkurnool district twith 1.43 lakh connections. Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet districts together have around 1.14 lakh 3-phase connections, while Jogulamba Gadwal has having around 68,000 connections.

A Ramer Ramchander from Shankarayapally village of Jadcherla mandal said he was fed up of the frequent power cuts and had decided to reduce the acreage of his crop from 2 acres in rainy season to just half an acre in the rabi season.

According to Sri Rama Murthy, Superintendent Engineer (SE) of Mahabubnagar electricity department, the main reason for frequent power cuts is lack of availability of power supply from the main power grid. "Every day we are facing a shortage of over 2,000 MW from the central power grid. Because of this, there are frequent power cuts for over a month. Once the power availability is increased from the power grid, the problem will be solved," said the SE.