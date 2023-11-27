Live
Farmers need not worry, there is ‘Rythu Bharosa’: Revanth
Hyderabad: TPCC chief slammed Minister T Harish Rao for ruining the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ benefit for the farmers, by violating the Model Code.
Reacting to EC decision on ‘Rythu Bandhu’, posting on X, he said the farmers need not worry, as the Rs 15,000
‘Rythu Bharosa’ will hit their accounts, once the
new Congress government is formed in the State. Revanth said time has come to send back ‘traitors’ like Harish to home.
