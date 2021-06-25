Farmers should earn Rs 1 lakh per acre: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Penpahad (Suryapet): Eruvaka Punnami celebrations started on a grand note on Thursday in the district.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy participated in Eruvaka celebrations organised by KVK Rythu Mithra Foundation at Gajula Malkapuram of Penpahad mandal and performed puja to the farming animals, land and agriculture implements. Later, along with hundreds of farmers, he ploughed land and started Eruvaka in the village.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's aspiration was to make farmers to earn more than Rs one lakh per acre and the government has been implementing various schemes accordingly. He called upon the farmers to pay attention on profitable crops to achieve self-sufficiency.

During his tour to Penpahad mandal, Minister Jagadish inaugurated Rythu Vedika buildings in Cheedella and Dupad villages and advised the farmers to pay attention to commercial crops to get huge profits.

Rajya Sabha Member B Lingaiah Yadav, Rythu Bandhu Samiti district president Rajak, ZPTC Anita, MPP N Bhiksham, Agricultural Market Committee chairperson Lalita and villagers participated in the programme.