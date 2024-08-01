Farmers urged to focus on oil palm cultivation

Warangal : Farmers need to focus on commercial crops that fetch them remunerative prices, Warangal district Collector Satya Sarada said. The Collector, who visited the oil palm nursery at Ramachandrapuram under Sangem mandal on Wednesday, told the farmers to go for the oil palm cultivation.

“Oil palm cultivation requires low investment but it generates a good income. Farmers stand to gain Rs 1 lakh per acre after the crop comes to harvesting,” Satya Sarada said. She said that the government had set a target of cultivating oil palm in 3,600 acres in Warangal district.

The Collector directed the horticulture officials to sensitise the farmers about the benefits of cultivating oil palm. She told the agriculture extension officers to conduct programmes at Rythu Vedikas and explain to the farmers about oil palm cultivation and the subsidies given to them. District horticulture officer Srinivas Rao and oil palm company general manager Sathish were present.

