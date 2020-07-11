Farmers will learn new technology through Rythu Vedika: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Nagarjuna Sagar (Nalgonda): The State government is constructing Rythu Vedika buildings for the benefit of the farmers so that they could up-date themselves with the emerging new technologies in agricultural field, stated Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy.



On Friday, along with MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah, MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs Gadari Kishore and Kancharla Bhoopal Reddy, he laid foundation stones for Rythu Vedika buildings in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Jagadish Reddy described that construction of Rythu Vedika buildings as a great step taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, which will help farmers in deciding minimum support price to their farm produces. Farmers can acquire the knowledge of suitable crops for their soil and will know the ways to produce good yields through proper cultivating methods, he added.

As a part of his tour, the Minister planted saplings under Haritha Haram programme.