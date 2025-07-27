Father and daughter killed in collision

Shadnagar: A road accident occurred in Shadnagar town, claiming the lives of a father and daughter. According to details provided by police and locals, Machhendar (48) and his daughter Maitri (20), residents of Srinivas Colony in Shadnagar, were riding a motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding tanker lorry at the town’s main junction. Maitri was pursuing engineering studies at Vardhaman Engineering College in Shamshabad.

On Saturday morning, Machhendar was dropping his daughter off at the bus stand on his bike to send her to college. While en route, a fast-moving tanker collided with them. The police reported that both father and daughter died on the spot after being crushed under the lorry’s wheels. Locals stated that the injured father and daughter pleaded for help before succumbing to their injuries. Maitri, despite being badly hurt, reportedly handed her phone to a nearby person and asked them to inform her family.

Police have taken the lorry driver into custody, registered a case, and launched an investigation.