Father's Day: TSRTC to offer free ride to fathers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) extended Father's Day greetings to all the fathers and is delighted to present a special offer to celebrate the day. TSRTC will give free travel to fathers travelling with children below five years in all the bus services, including AC services on Sunday.

Greeting all the fathers on this occasion, TSRTC Chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, and Managing Director VC Sajjanar, said, Father's Day is the special time of year when we get to celebrate our favourite Hero and the person we always turn to when in need.