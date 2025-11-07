FATHI to hold State-level meetings amid venue rejection by the police

The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) has announced major mobilisations to address the fee reimbursement crisis and financial instability affecting private unaided colleges across the state. However, the planned gatherings have faced administrative hurdles, prompting legal action and venue changes on Thursday evening.

The FATHI said on Thursday, the State-Level Faculty and Staff Meeting, originally scheduled for November 8 at Lal Bahadur Stadium, was denied permission by the city police commissioner’s office, citing restrictions on meetings near the Assembly. The event, titled SWAANTANA Mahasabha, was intended to rally educators in support of institutional sustainability and justice.

In response, FATHI Executive Committee (EC) members approached the State High Court on Thursday evening, seeking urgent intervention. The court is set to hear the matter on Friday morning. Meanwhile, FATHI requested alternative venues, including Secunderabad Stadium, Uppal Stadium, and Saroor Nagar Stadium, but these too were denied by the police. Consequently, the meeting has been shifted to Arora Engineering Campus in Bandlaguda, pending final confirmation based on the High Court’s judgment. FATHI emphasized that the change in venue will not affect the spirit or scale of the gathering.

Separately, the State-Level Students’ Meeting, initially planned for November 11, has been rescheduled to November 15 due to technical and logistical reasons. In light of these developments, FATHI’s EC Core Committee also announced the postponement of the LONG MARCH, originally slated for November 11, to the same revised date.

FATHI reiterated its appeal to faculty, staff, and students to participate actively in these historic events. The federation’s leadership—including Dr. K. Sunil Kumar, K Krishna Rao, K S Ravi Kumar, and Dr N Ramesh Babu—called for unity and resilience in the face of administrative challenges, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding the future of higher education in Telangana.