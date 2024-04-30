Fearing defeat, Cong posts fabricated videos of Amit Shah: BJP chief Nadda

Hyderabad/Mahbubabad: BJP chief JP Nadda lashed out at the Congress, saying that fearing its defeat, the party is so agitated that it is posting fabricated videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on social media to mislead the people.

Addressing a public meeting in Mahabubabad and in a road show in Nizampet under Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, he said INDI alliance leaders lack genuine concern for the public.

He said, "Modi says Bhrastachar Hatao. They say Bhrastachar Bachao." Nadda lashed out at opposition party leaders like KCR, Kavitha and Kejriwal who are involved in the Delhi liquor scam. Similarly, Lalu Prasad Yadav, DMK chief Stalin, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, and TMC leaders are all neck-deep in corruption and fighting to save themselves, he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the country and redefined its political culture. “Previously, politics involved dividing people by religion and caste for appeasement. However, since Narendra Modi's tenure, these practices have ended and the emphasis has shifted to development-oriented politics. Narendra Modi has advanced the politics of performance, accountability and report card governance,” Nadda added.

Narendra Modi also played a crucial role in getting the Ramappa Mandir in Telangana included in the UNESCO World Heritage list, he pointed out.

On the welfare front, Nadda said Modi has also promised to integrate the transgender community into the mainstream, offering them free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Similarly, under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, the BJP government has directly transferred Rs 2,000 into the accounts of 11 crore 78 lakh farmers. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 4 crore pucca houses have been built, he said.

Nadda highlighted that ten years ago, a panchayat would receive Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh annually. However, under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, a panchayat receives Rs 25 to Rs 50 lakh for development. “More than 150,000 panchayats have been connected via optical fibre. A plan has been made to provide common service centres in 2 lakh panchayats, which is being expanded. In 1993, the Indira Awas Yojana provided funds for a panchayat to build 2 houses. Now, Narendra Modi’s government has built 4 crore pucca houses for the poor under the PM Awas Yojana across the country,” Nadda informed.

He appealed to people to elect BJP Secunderabad candidate G Kishan Reddy and Malkajgiri Lok Sabha candidate Eatala Rajender to bring back Modi's government for the third term and realise the vision of ‘Vikasit Bharat’.