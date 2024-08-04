Fervour marks SRU convocation

Warangal : The SR University (SRU), Warangal, organised its second convocation at Ananthasagar Campus in Hanumakonda district on Saturday. The convocation was presided over by SRU Chancellor, A Varada Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, CYIENT Founder Chairman Dr BVR Mohan Reddy appreciated new graduates for their achievements and advised them to have unwavering perseverance along with an attitude of gratitude for the people who paved the way for their success.

The SRU Vice Chancellor Prof Deepak Garg emphasised the university’s global partnerships, particularly its collaborations with Microsoft for the B Tech Computer Science Programme and the top 500 universities worldwide for B Tech Artificial Intelligence (AI). Prof. Garg said that the varsity has over 3,000 publications, 200+ patents, and significant research funding from various projects.



Prof Garg underscored SRU’s success in securing lucrative placements for its students. “The highest package offered stood at Rs 51 LPA, with internship opportunities equally valued, including a top offer of Rs 15 lakh,” said the VC.



During the convocation ceremony, SRU conferred 1,089 degrees, presented medals for rankers and honoured the esteemed alumni of the institution.



The honorary doctorate was bestowed upon poet and actor Tanikella Bharani in recognition of his contributions to Telugu cinema. Chancellor A Varada Reddy praised Tanikella Bharani and he considered it as an honour to have awarded this degree to him.

