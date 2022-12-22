Festival spl trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during festive season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

Secunderabad-Narsapur (no-07439) will depart from Secunderabad at 10.35 pm and arrive Narsapur at 10 am on the next day. The date of journey is December 23, Narsapur-Secunderabad (no-07466) will depart from Narsapur at 6 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 4 am on the next day. The train will ply on December 22. These trains will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations in both the directions.

Hyderabad-Yesvantpur (no-07153) will depart from Hyderabad on December 23 at 9 pm and arrive Yesvantpur at 10.30 am on the next day, Yesvantpur-Hyderabad (no-07154) will depart from Yesvantpur on December at 5.20 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 7.40 am on the next day. These trains will halt at Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Seram, Yadgir, Raichur, Mantralayam Rd, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations in both the directions.

Train no- 07065 will depart from Kacheguda at 8.20 pm on December 23 and arrive Kakinada Town at 9.30 am, Train no-07066 will depart from Kakinada Town at 8.45 pm on December 24 and arrive Kacheguda at 8.20 am. These trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Madhira, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both the directions.

Train no-07483 will depart from Kacheguda at 7.25 pm on December 25 and arrive Tirupati at 9.30 am on the next day, Train no-07484 will depart from Tirupati at 8.10 pm on December 26 and will arrive Kacheguda at 9.15 am.

These trains will halt at Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both the directions and will consist of 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class and general second class coaches.