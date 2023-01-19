Festive rush: Pvt vehicles fleecing passengers

Hyderabad: The unauthorised private operators ferrying people in the city following the heavy rush of people to visit their native places during the festive season is leading to a cut in the revenue of taxi/cab drivers. Consequently, the Telangana State Taxi Drivers' body appealed the State government to put an end to this practice as private operators have been fleecing the passengers.

Several complaints were registered regarding private vehicles, especially 4-wheelers operating as transport vehicles in the city and also charging passengers exorbitant fares, taking advantage of the festive rush. Though the Road Transport Authorities held a special drive and seized vehicles during the festival, they continued to ferry passengers in the city.

According to the drivers' association, the private operators have been charging huge amounts from the passengers. "Following the rush, several private cars are heading towards various nearby districts for ferrying passengers from their native places. As per transport authority norms, it is illegal to operate the white number plate vehicle as a transport vehicle," said Shaik Salauddin of Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union. The white number plate vehicles are cutting into the revenue of cab drivers and also the state-run buses during the festive season. They park their vehicles near the bus station and approach the passengers. "With this festive season, the taxi-cab drivers are lacking passengers, as the private vehicles are operating illegally in State, leading to a cut in the revenue of taxi drivers," he added.

Even though over-speeding by private vehicles claimed several lives in the past few months, passengers still do not hesitate to travel by them. Whereas, the transport vehicles are safe, speed-lock and also has insurance. Strict action would be initiated against the illegal operators," Salauddin pointed out.

This illegal practice has increased due to the negligence of the Road Transport authorities. Due to cutting of our revenue, taxi drivers are unable to complete all documents.

"The taxi drivers will pay quarterly and annually taxes, insurance, permits, fitness, but with all these verified documents there is no money left as the cost of living has increased, drivers are running in losses," said Salauddin.