Festive season: SCR operates 366 special trains

Hyderabad: To manage the extra rush during Sankranti, around 366 special trains have been operated by South Central Railway (SCR). Till date, the zone has announced 188 special trains during the Sankranti season, and another 178 special trains are passing through the zone, totalling to 366 special train services. Most of these trains are being operated during peak holiday season, and will be operated not only between the two Telugu states but also towards other popular destinations.

These train services have varied coach composition including both reserved coaches and unreserved coaches, catering to all segments of passengers. According to SCR officials, taking into consideration the recent inauguration of Charlapalli railway terminal in Hyderabad city, 59 special trains are being operated from this station towards Narsapur, Kakinada, Srikakulam and so on, which include 16 Jansadharan trains that are being operated exclusively with general coaches from Charlapalli to Visakhapatnam and back.

The popular destinations to which these special trains are being operated are Narsapur, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Machilipatnam, Tirupati, Berhampur, Jaipur, Gorakhpur, Cuttack, Madurai, Arsikere and so on. In addition, some more special trains are coming from Chennai, Bengaluru and Madurai, passing through Nellore, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Warangal and such stations from the zone towards Shalimar, Sambalpur, Barauni and Visakhapatnam.

The response from the rail users to the special trains has been very good, and the advance reservation of berths in these special trains is to the maximum extent.