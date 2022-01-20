Fever survey finds Covid symptoms in 20 Lakh people in Telangana

Hyderabad: As the State Public Health Department observed that Covid-19 is on a surge in the State they are taking necessary measures to curb the virus. It estimated in its fever survey that from January 1 to 17 about 20 lakh people are suffering from symptoms such as cold, fever, cough, and diarrhea. To cure the infection these people were provided home isolation kits by the State government.

According to officials, of the 20 lakh people, a less number of people were found Covid positive, and those suffering from cough, cold, fever, headache, vomiting and diarrhea were provided with home isolation kits.

The Health Department data shows that on average 2 lakh home isolation kits have been distributed every day since the beginning of 2022. About 12 lakh kits were given in Greater Hyderabad and another 8 lakh kits were distributed in all the other districts combined. As the third wave of Covid-19 is expected to spread very fast for the next 15 days, the department has decided to provide more home isolation kits.

Officials say that there are currently another 14.69 lakh home isolation kits in the health central storage centres. They said that the virus can be prevented by using the medications provided in kits.