Fever survey held in Palamuru

Mahabubangar: The Fever survey programme has been taken up in a big note across Palamuru region, where in the TRS leaders, officials and healthcare workers at all levels took part enthusiastically on Saturday.

In Bhootpur, Bhootpur Mandal Parishad President (MPP) Kadire Sekhar Reddy along with other TRS activists, public representatives and healthcare authorities took part in the fever survey and supervised the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the MPP informed that the government has taken up the fever survey in the State to access and gauge the severity of spread of new variant omicron Covid disease. "With an aim to curb the spread of the deadly virus, the government had taken up fever survey. The healthcare authorities including ANMS, Asha workers and other healthcare officials are taking part in full swing. All those person who are suffering from fever and suspected Covid infection will be provided Covid kits and will be constantly monitoring their condition," said the MPP.

Support of each and every person is required to make this programme a grand success, he said and urged the public not to panic if any one tested positive for Covid. The health authorites will put them in isolation and Covid kits will be provided. Majorty of them are witnessing only mild symptoms and there is no need to be worried. Everyone should wear masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain social distance to curb the further spread of the disease," said the MPP.

Kadire Priyaka, Sarpanch of Bhootpur, CDPO Shaila Sri, ANMs Sunita and others took part in the programme.