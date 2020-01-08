Few takers for Swine flu vaccine in State

Hyderabad: Come winter season swine flu cases are being witnessed more in Telangana State for the last three years.

There is a vaccine available in the market which if taken shields the individual from getting affected with the deadly disease.

However, according to doctors, the swine flu vaccine is only finding few takers due to various reasons.

Unlike regular vaccines that shields the takers from deadly diseases for lifetime or up to five years, the swine flu vaccine works for one year.

Dr M Naresh, who is pursuing PG in Pulmonology from Osmania Medical College, stated that the vaccine was introduced in India three-four years ago and thence there has been not much awareness among the general public.

High cost of vaccine (Rs 1,700 per individual this year), the fact that vaccine does not secure the individual taking it by 100 percent but only upto 50 to 60 percent, the need to take vaccine every year as it works only for one year are some of the reasons for the lukewarm response.

This vaccine is not available in the State hospitals. Dr Naresh felt that it would be helpful if the swine flu vaccine was made available to high risk groups like pregnant women, senior citizens, children getting treated in the State hospitals.

The mortality rate among such people after getting affected with swine flu could be reduced if this vaccine is administered, he said, pointing out that State was already giving Influenza and pneumococcal vaccines free of cost

Dr K Raj Kumar, a Pulmonologist practising in Karimnagar, Stated that people with history of respiratory problems visiting private hospitals are enquiring about it and its uses after being told about it.

With swine flu impact on the rise for the last few years in Telangana, he also felt that pregnant women, senior citizens and patients having chronic ailments relating to lungs, kidneys, heart sometimes get administered.

Ideally, the swine flu vaccine is administered in August-September so that it covers the individual in the following winter season.

The Telangana Health department is supplying swine flu vaccine free of cost to doctors and nurses working in OGH, Gandhi, Chest and Niloufer hospitals for the last few years and even this year also stocks were supplied.